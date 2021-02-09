RedFOX Labs [old] Price Down 11.2% Over Last Week (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs [old] (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 9th. RedFOX Labs [old] has a total market cap of $1.98 million and $14,149.00 worth of RedFOX Labs [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RedFOX Labs [old] has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. One RedFOX Labs [old] token can currently be purchased for $0.0146 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get RedFOX Labs [old] alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00056843 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $489.73 or 0.01056467 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006203 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00049608 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,533.65 or 0.05465696 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.63 or 0.00022928 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00016671 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002158 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00030363 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00039337 BTC.

RedFOX Labs [old] Token Profile

RedFOX Labs [old] is a token. RedFOX Labs [old]’s total supply is 501,236,441 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,724,845 tokens. The official website for RedFOX Labs [old] is redfoxlabs.io. RedFOX Labs [old]’s official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io.

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs [old]

RedFOX Labs [old] can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs [old] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade RedFOX Labs [old] should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RedFOX Labs [old] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RedFOX Labs [old] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RedFOX Labs [old] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.