reflect.finance Price Tops $1.17 on Exchanges (RFI)

reflect.finance (CURRENCY:RFI) traded 4.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 9th. One reflect.finance token can currently be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00002546 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. reflect.finance has a total market capitalization of $11.07 million and $788,804.00 worth of reflect.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, reflect.finance has traded 18.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001040 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00050332 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 49.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.84 or 0.00259082 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.48 or 0.00086074 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.43 or 0.00068515 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 28.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.35 or 0.00085789 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.19 or 0.00063637 BTC.

reflect.finance Token Profile

reflect.finance’s total supply is 9,475,859 tokens. reflect.finance’s official website is reflect.finance. The official message board for reflect.finance is reflectfinance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling reflect.finance

