Regency Affiliates (OTCMKTS:RAFI) and Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Head to Head Survey

Regency Affiliates (OTCMKTS:RAFI) and Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Regency Affiliates has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Motorcar Parts of America has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Regency Affiliates shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Regency Affiliates shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.9% of Motorcar Parts of America shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Regency Affiliates and Motorcar Parts of America’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Regency Affiliates N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Motorcar Parts of America $535.83 million 0.94 -$7.29 million $1.44 18.27

Regency Affiliates has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Motorcar Parts of America.

Profitability

This table compares Regency Affiliates and Motorcar Parts of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Regency Affiliates N/A N/A N/A Motorcar Parts of America 0.59% 10.44% 3.84%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Regency Affiliates and Motorcar Parts of America, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Regency Affiliates 0 0 0 0 N/A Motorcar Parts of America 0 1 2 0 2.67

Motorcar Parts of America has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.58%. Given Motorcar Parts of America’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Motorcar Parts of America is more favorable than Regency Affiliates.

Summary

Motorcar Parts of America beats Regency Affiliates on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Regency Affiliates

Regency Affiliates, Inc., through its interest in MESC Capital, LLC, owns an on-site energy facility that supplies approximately 61 megawatts of steam and electricity to a Kimberly-Clark tissue mill in Mobile, Alabama. It also owns and operates 34.3 acres of land and rental property of approximately 717,000 square feet comprising a 2-story office building and a connected 6-story office tower in Woodlawn, Maryland through a limited partnership interest. The company is based in New York, New York.

About Motorcar Parts of America

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, and brake master cylinders; and diagnostics and other products, which consist of diagnostics systems and advanced power emulators that are used for development of electric vehicles and aerospace applications, as well as power electronic products for the development and production of electric vehicles and turbochargers. It also designs and manufactures test solutions for performance, endurance, and production testing of electric motors, inverters, alternators, starters, and belt starter generators for the original equipment, aerospace, and aftermarket. The company sells its products to automotive retail chain stores and warehouse distributors, as well as various automobile manufacturers for their aftermarket programs and warranty replacement programs in North America. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

