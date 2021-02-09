Regency Centers (REG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect Regency Centers to post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

REG opened at $48.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 1.03. Regency Centers has a 12 month low of $31.80 and a 12 month high of $64.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on REG shares. Compass Point raised shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.85.

In other news, COO James D. Thompson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $494,300.00. Also, VP Dan M. Chandler III sold 4,033 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total transaction of $196,608.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,367 shares in the company, valued at $944,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,033 shares of company stock worth $5,690,909 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

