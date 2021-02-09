Regional Management (RM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Regional Management stock opened at $31.74 on Tuesday. Regional Management has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $32.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 21.76 and a quick ratio of 21.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.80 million, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.31.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Regional Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.33.

Regional Management Company Profile

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

