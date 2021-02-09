Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $13,385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEP. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.17.

PEP traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.21. 106,734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,735,045. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $148.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.0225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

