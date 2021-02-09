Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APD. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,197,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,834,000 after acquiring an additional 261,748 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 847,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $231,521,000 after purchasing an additional 139,675 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 583,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $173,889,000 after purchasing an additional 51,361 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 525,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,710,000 after buying an additional 18,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,739,000 after buying an additional 5,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on APD. Societe Generale raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $295.69.

NYSE APD traded down $1.46 on Tuesday, reaching $252.18. 26,804 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,533,091. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.43 and a fifty-two week high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. The firm has a market cap of $55.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $275.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.24.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.07). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Article: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.