Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 5.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.43 EPS.

Shares of NYSE RGA traded up $3.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.28. 671 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,993. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26 and a beta of 1.16. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $55.39 and a 1 year high of $155.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $112.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $105.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RGA. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.13.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

