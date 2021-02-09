Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $2,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RS. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 2.9% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,370,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $139,806,000 after purchasing an additional 38,615 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 1.7% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,364,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,215,000 after acquiring an additional 23,356 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 42.1% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,040,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,146,000 after acquiring an additional 307,980 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 124.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 730,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $74,611,000 after buying an additional 404,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 424,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,333,000 after buying an additional 151,341 shares during the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RS. Bank of America upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.33.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 9,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.26, for a total value of $1,167,127.50. Also, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 9,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.67, for a total value of $1,110,537.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,733,321.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,180 shares of company stock worth $2,549,960 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

RS opened at $124.53 on Tuesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a one year low of $70.57 and a one year high of $135.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 5.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $123.76 and its 200-day moving average is $113.62. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

