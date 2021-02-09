Renishaw plc (RSW.L) (LON:RSW) Price Target Raised to GBX 5,185 at Barclays

Renishaw plc (RSW.L) (LON:RSW) had its target price lifted by Barclays from GBX 4,350 ($56.83) to GBX 5,185 ($67.74) in a report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Shares of RSW opened at GBX 6,330 ($82.70) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £4.61 billion and a PE ratio of 15,825.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.01, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5,961.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,509.76. Renishaw plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,234.51 ($29.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,375 ($83.29).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.23%. Renishaw plc (RSW.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

About Renishaw plc (RSW.L)

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

