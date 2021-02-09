Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Replimune Group in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital increased their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $30.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $29.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th.

Shares of Replimune Group stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.21. The company had a trading volume of 244,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,068. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.28 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a quick ratio of 19.47, a current ratio of 19.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.38. Replimune Group has a 12-month low of $8.58 and a 12-month high of $54.85.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts expect that Replimune Group will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Coffin sold 220,000 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total value of $8,808,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 30,350 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $1,378,497.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 710,636 shares of company stock worth $30,469,464 in the last three months. 50.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 231.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after purchasing an additional 31,813 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 24,661 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Replimune Group in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Replimune Group in the 4th quarter valued at $471,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Replimune Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immune-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

