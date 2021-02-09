Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD) Trading Up 5.5%

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) was up 5.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.55 and last traded at $4.45. Approximately 1,025,040 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 85% from the average daily volume of 553,575 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KRMD shares. Piper Sandler downgraded Repro Med Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Repro Med Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Repro Med Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

The stock has a market cap of $195.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -445.00 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.21 and a 200 day moving average of $6.51.

In other news, Chairman R John Fletcher bought 21,052 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.48 per share, with a total value of $94,312.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 50,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,224. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $57,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 53,552 shares of company stock valued at $263,923 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 39.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,590,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,575,000 after acquiring an additional 15,555 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 12.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 416,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 44,899 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 45.1% in the third quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 202,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 63,013 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 99.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 191,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after acquiring an additional 95,196 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 3.4% in the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 182,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 6,067 shares during the period. 65.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:KRMD)

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. The company offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

