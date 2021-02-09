Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (ZAL)

Zalando SE (ZAL.F) (FRA: ZAL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

1/29/2021 – Zalando SE (ZAL.F) was given a new €86.00 ($101.18) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Zalando SE (ZAL.F) was given a new €82.00 ($96.47) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/20/2021 – Zalando SE (ZAL.F) was given a new €107.00 ($125.88) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Zalando SE (ZAL.F) was given a new €117.00 ($137.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/19/2021 – Zalando SE (ZAL.F) was given a new €112.00 ($131.76) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – Zalando SE (ZAL.F) was given a new €111.00 ($130.59) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Zalando SE (ZAL.F) was given a new €108.00 ($127.06) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/7/2021 – Zalando SE (ZAL.F) was given a new €100.00 ($117.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/17/2020 – Zalando SE (ZAL.F) was given a new €99.00 ($116.47) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

FRA:ZAL opened at €98.00 ($115.29) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €94.69 and its 200 day moving average is €81.40. Zalando SE has a fifty-two week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a fifty-two week high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer in Europe. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, and Stuttgart.

