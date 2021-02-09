Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) Stock Position Decreased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its holdings in Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,442 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.34% of Resolute Forest Products worth $1,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 24.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,073,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,832,000 after buying an additional 208,213 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 15.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 597,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after buying an additional 79,600 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 156.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 400,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 244,027 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 14.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 383,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 47,987 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the third quarter worth $222,000. 78.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE RFP opened at $8.29 on Tuesday. Resolute Forest Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.14 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $684.75 million, a P/E ratio of -118.43 and a beta of 3.20.

Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Resolute Forest Products had a negative return on equity of 3.37% and a negative net margin of 0.33%.

In related news, SVP Richard Joseph Tremblay sold 8,320 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $42,182.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 221,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Lafave sold 20,000 shares of Resolute Forest Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $112,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,920 shares of company stock worth $265,268. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. CIBC upgraded Resolute Forest Products from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Resolute Forest Products from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Resolute Forest Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.69.

Resolute Forest Products Profile

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, Newsprint, and Specialty Papers. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp.

