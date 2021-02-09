Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) (QSR) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) (TSE:QSR) (NYSE:QSR) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) to post earnings of C$0.85 per share for the quarter.

Shares of QSR opened at C$76.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 367.38. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of C$36.48 and a 1 year high of C$89.32. The stock has a market cap of C$23.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$77.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$75.52.

Separately, Stephens upgraded Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO) from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

About Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR.TO)

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brand names. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

