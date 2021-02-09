Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.14.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Revance Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th.

Shares of RVNC stock opened at $29.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.07. Revance Therapeutics has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $34.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 1.42.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by ($0.25). Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 85.72% and a negative net margin of 5,818.87%. The company had revenue of $3.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Revance Therapeutics news, insider Aubrey Rankin sold 33,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $859,438.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,761,252.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,065,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $86,888,000 after buying an additional 462,388 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $432,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,012,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,051,000 after buying an additional 131,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,528 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (DAXI) which competed phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; in phase 2 clinical trials to treat adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis, and in pre-clinical trials to treat chronic migraine.

