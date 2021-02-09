Reviewing Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) & First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP)

Malvern Bancorp (NASDAQ:MLVF) and First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Malvern Bancorp has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Capital has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Malvern Bancorp and First Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Malvern Bancorp $46.88 million 2.65 $6.38 million $0.84 19.46 First Capital $38.98 million 4.71 $10.32 million N/A N/A

First Capital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Malvern Bancorp.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Malvern Bancorp and First Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Malvern Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 First Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Malvern Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 8.26%. Given Malvern Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Malvern Bancorp is more favorable than First Capital.

Profitability

This table compares Malvern Bancorp and First Capital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Malvern Bancorp 17.26% 5.65% 0.66% First Capital 25.17% 9.31% 1.10%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.4% of Malvern Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.6% of First Capital shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Malvern Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of First Capital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

First Capital beats Malvern Bancorp on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Malvern Bancorp Company Profile

Malvern Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Malvern Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer and business customers in Pennsylvania. The company accepts checking accounts, retirement accounts, money market accounts, time and savings accounts, interest and non-interest bearing accounts, NOW accounts, and CDARS/ICS reciprocal deposits. Its loan products include residential mortgage loans, such as one class and one-to four-family first lien residential mortgage loans; residential and commercial construction loans, and land loans; commercial loans, such as commercial real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, industrial loans, and commercial business loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity lines of credit, second mortgage loans, and unsecured consumer lines of credit. The company also offers credit cards; wealth management and advisory services, such as liquidity management, investment, 401(k) accounts and planning, custody, lending, wealth planning, trust and fiduciary, family wealth advisory, and philanthropic advisory services; insurance services; and wire transfer, automated teller, Internet banking, ACH origination, telephone and mobile banking, safe deposit box, and remote deposit capture banking services. As of September 30, 2019, it owns and maintains its headquarters and five full-service financial centers; leases financial centers in Glen Mills and Villanova, Pennsylvania; private banking offices in Morristown, New Jersey and Palm Beach, Florida; and leases representative office in Montchanin, Delaware. Malvern Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Paoli, Pennsylvania.

First Capital Company Profile

First Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers a range of deposit instruments, including non-interest bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, such as fixed-rate and adjustable rate mortgage residential loans, construction loans for residential and commercial properties, and commercial real estate loans, as well as commercial business loans. In addition, the company originates mortgage loans for sale in the secondary market and sells non-deposit investment products; and offers various secured or guaranteed consumer loans comprising automobile and truck loans, home equity loans, home improvement loans, boat loans, mobile home loans, and loans secured by savings deposits, as well as unsecured consumer loans. It provides its products and services through 18 locations in Indiana and Kentucky. The company was founded in 1891 and is based in Corydon, Indiana.

