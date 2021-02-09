Reviewing Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) & Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) and Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Mid Penn Bancorp and Central Valley Community Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mid Penn Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Central Valley Community Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00

Mid Penn Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.28%. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential downside of 7.58%. Given Central Valley Community Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Central Valley Community Bancorp is more favorable than Mid Penn Bancorp.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mid Penn Bancorp and Central Valley Community Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mid Penn Bancorp $107.93 million 1.89 $17.70 million $2.09 11.60 Central Valley Community Bancorp $79.64 million 2.55 $21.44 million $1.59 10.21

Central Valley Community Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mid Penn Bancorp. Central Valley Community Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid Penn Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Mid Penn Bancorp has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Central Valley Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.82, indicating that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.5% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.2% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.4% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of Central Valley Community Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Mid Penn Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Central Valley Community Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Mid Penn Bancorp pays out 34.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Central Valley Community Bancorp pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Mid Penn Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Central Valley Community Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Mid Penn Bancorp and Central Valley Community Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mid Penn Bancorp 18.55% 8.92% 0.82% Central Valley Community Bancorp 22.74% 7.78% 1.00%

Summary

Central Valley Community Bancorp beats Mid Penn Bancorp on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs. It also provides a range of loan products comprising mortgage and home equity loans, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, lines of credit, construction financing, farm loans, community development loans, loans to non-profit entities, and local government loans. In addition, the company offers online banking, telephone banking, cash management, and automated teller services, as well as safe deposit boxes; and trust and wealth management services. As of December 31, 2019, it operates 39 full service retail banking locations in Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Fayette, Lancaster, Luzerne, Montgomery, Northumberland, Schuylkill, and Westmoreland counties, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Millersburg, Pennsylvania.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial loans, as well as loans secured by crop production and livestock; owner occupied and investor commercial real estate, real estate construction and other land, agricultural real estate, and other real estate loans; and equity loans and lines of credit, and installment and other consumer loans. The company also offers domestic and international wire transfer, safe deposit box, Internet banking, and other customary banking services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 21 full-service banking offices in Cameron Park, Clovis, Exeter, Folsom, Fresno, Gold River, Kerman, Lodi, Madera, Merced, Modesto, Oakhurst, Prather, Roseville, Sacramento, Stockton, and Visalia. Central Valley Community Bancorp was founded in 1979 and is based in Fresno, California.

