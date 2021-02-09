REVV Price Tops $0.0725 on Exchanges (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 9th. REVV has a total market capitalization of $20.00 million and $546,188.00 worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REVV token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0725 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, REVV has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.96 or 0.00049408 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 34.5% against the dollar and now trades at $99.59 or 0.00214346 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00063051 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00065940 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.79 or 0.00195406 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.63 or 0.00061611 BTC.

REVV Profile

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 275,729,802 tokens. REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com. REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime.

Buying and Selling REVV

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

