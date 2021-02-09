RFG Advisory LLC Has $371,000 Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,136 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Enbridge by 191.4% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Enbridge in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ENB shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities cut their price target on Enbridge from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Enbridge from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Enbridge from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

ENB opened at $35.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.44, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.68 and a 200 day moving average of $31.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.55. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.57 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. Equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.6523 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.00%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

