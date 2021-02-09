RFG Advisory LLC Increases Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 39.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,893,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 12,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,819,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 179.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 14,212 shares during the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DIA opened at $313.89 on Tuesday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $182.10 and a 52 week high of $313.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $307.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.73.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

