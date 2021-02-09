RFG Advisory LLC Raises Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 18.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in International Paper by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 955,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,520,000 after acquiring an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 9,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,022,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 252,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,563,000 after buying an additional 37,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the 4th quarter worth approximately $439,000. Institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IP. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of International Paper from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of International Paper from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of International Paper from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.00.

IP stock opened at $47.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.24 and a 200-day moving average of $44.55. International Paper has a 12-month low of $26.38 and a 12-month high of $53.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.27 and a beta of 1.10.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.06). International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.5125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. International Paper’s payout ratio is 46.28%.

In related news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 4,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.85, for a total transaction of $195,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Sharon R. Ryan sold 30,000 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $1,449,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,627 shares of company stock valued at $2,071,350. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating Kraft.

