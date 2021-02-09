RFG Advisory LLC Trims Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 21.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,316 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 230.8% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 6,388 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $11,940,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of The Boeing by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,969 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 51.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 140166 boosted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Nord/LB lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.44.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $211.95 on Tuesday. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $349.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.86, a PEG ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.46.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.33) EPS. Research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 EPS for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

