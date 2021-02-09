Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) Given a €107.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €107.00 ($125.88) price objective on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Independent Research set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €104.00 ($122.35) price target on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €101.82 ($119.79).

Shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) stock opened at €87.26 ($102.66) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €88.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is €79.65. Rheinmetall AG has a twelve month low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a twelve month high of €101.40 ($119.29). The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion and a P/E ratio of -211.56.

Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) Company Profile

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

