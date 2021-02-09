RHS Financial LLC Boosts Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

RHS Financial LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 15 shares during the quarter. RHS Financial LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,149,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 672 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 325 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

AMZN opened at $3,322.94 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3,224.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3,192.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a P/E ratio of 97.30, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMZN. Benchmark increased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,900.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,895.35.

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,377 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $4,248,898.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,139,865.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares in the company, valued at $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,684 shares of company stock worth $24,091,267 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

