Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Ring Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

In related news, major shareholder William R. Kruse bought 131,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.71 per share, for a total transaction of $93,152.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,181,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,229,136.22. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Ring Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 551,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 16,957 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Ring Energy by 67.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 495,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 199,491 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ring Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Ring Energy by 125.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 290,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 161,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Ring Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. 23.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN:REI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.22. 374,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,115,822. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 2.63. Ring Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.43 and a fifty-two week high of $2.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Ring Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. Ring Energy had a negative net margin of 65.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $31.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.36 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Ring Energy will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 81.1 million barrel of oil equivalent. It also had interests in 18,372 net developed acres and 47,427 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties, Texas; 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties, Texas; and 8,085 net developed acres and 28,514 net undeveloped acres in Gaines, Yoakum, Runnels, and Coke Counties, Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

