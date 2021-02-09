Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) Price Target Cut to GBX 6,940 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) (LON:RIO) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 7,000 ($91.46) to GBX 6,940 ($90.67) in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

RIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research note on Friday. They issued a hold rating and a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective for the company. UBS Group set a GBX 4,500 ($58.79) price target on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price target on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Oddo Bhf restated a sell rating and set a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price objective on Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,515 ($72.05).

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 5,758 ($75.23) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 2,954 ($38.59) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,378 ($83.33). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,799.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,062.26. The stock has a market cap of £71.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.07.

In other Rio Tinto Group (RIO.L) news, insider Jean-Sébastien Jacques sold 11,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 4,979 ($65.05), for a total transaction of £577,862.74 ($754,981.37). Also, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,946 ($77.68), for a total transaction of £297.30 ($388.42).

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

