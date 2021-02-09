Riverside Resources Inc. (RRI.V) (CVE:RRI) Stock Price Up 2.2%

Riverside Resources Inc. (RRI.V) (CVE:RRI)’s stock price rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.23 and last traded at C$0.23. Approximately 41,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 96,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.87 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.29.

About Riverside Resources Inc. (RRI.V) (CVE:RRI)

Riverside Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of exploration and evaluation assets in North America. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Oakes, Longrose, Pichette, and High Lake Greenstone Belt projects located in Canada; and the La Silla, Sandy, Tajitos, and Ariel projects located in Mexico.

