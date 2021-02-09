Robert W. Baird Downgrades Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) to Neutral

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) was downgraded by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. They currently have a $137.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $132.00. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.11% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mid-America Apartment Communities has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.73.

Shares of NYSE:MAA opened at $135.49 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.74 and a beta of 0.66. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $148.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.12.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.19. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $423.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 397 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total value of $49,033.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,319,263.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.51, for a total transaction of $25,690.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,025,440.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,387 shares of company stock worth $294,818 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 218.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

