Royal Bank of Canada Increases Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $90.00

Lightspeed POS (NYSE:LSPD) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $80.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. BTIG Research cut Lightspeed POS to a neutral rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Lightspeed POS from $50.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.90.

Get Lightspeed POS alerts:

Shares of Lightspeed POS stock opened at $72.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion and a P/E ratio of -88.90. Lightspeed POS has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $81.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.17.

About Lightspeed POS

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed POS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed POS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.