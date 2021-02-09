Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations, Inc. (NYSE:WYND) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Wyndham Destinations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Destinations during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Stephen P. Holmes sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total value of $1,083,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 619,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,834,312.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WYND. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wyndham Destinations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $41.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Wyndham Destinations from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.26.

Shares of NYSE:WYND opened at $51.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.50. Wyndham Destinations, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.74 and a twelve month high of $51.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of -425.38 and a beta of 1.84.

About Wyndham Destinations

Wyndham Destinations, Inc provides hospitality services and products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Vacation Ownership and Vacation Exchange. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership interests (VOIs) to individual consumers; provides consumer financing in connection with the sale of VOIs; and provides property management services at resorts.

