Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $235,000 Holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) by 33.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MAN. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Ironvine Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

MAN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Northcoast Research upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ManpowerGroup from $90.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.91.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total value of $336,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,650.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $93.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 64.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.94. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.57 and a 1 year high of $97.68.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.