Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,503 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $430,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in Tapestry by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 23,157 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,919,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 4th quarter worth approximately $316,000. Institutional investors own 85.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

TPR stock opened at $38.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.46. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of -23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.33. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.72.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Tapestry had a negative net margin of 9.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.91%. Tapestry’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.52.

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, Canada, South Korea, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.