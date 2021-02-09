Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 7,609 The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MAC. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in The Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Macerich in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 137.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of The Macerich by 68.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 4,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Teachers Pension Plan Ontario sold 24,562,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $497,400,021.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dana K. Anderson sold 24,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total value of $278,837.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Macerich from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Macerich from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Macerich from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $9.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The Macerich has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $11.83.

The Macerich stock opened at $13.28 on Tuesday. The Macerich Company has a one year low of $4.54 and a one year high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.48. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -147.54 and a beta of 2.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.95%.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

