Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 81.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,184 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,362 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $138,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Toll Brothers by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Toll Brothers news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $253,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,945.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $142,402.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,765.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,719 shares of company stock valued at $932,429 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TOL shares. Wedbush lowered Toll Brothers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Zelman & Associates downgraded Toll Brothers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.63.

NYSE TOL opened at $55.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.24. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $55.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 5.82. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The construction company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.32. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 6.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.94%.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

