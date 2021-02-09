Rye Brook Capital LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Rye Brook Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 17,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,000. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 119.7% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.9% in the third quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 807,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,840,689. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.52. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $95.69 and a 12 month high of $227.33.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.