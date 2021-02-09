Rye Brook Capital LLC Takes $17.44 Million Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Rye Brook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $17,444,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 15.2% of Rye Brook Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $333.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 652,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,614,230. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $333.74. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $317.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $300.39.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.