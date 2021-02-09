Safehold (SAFE) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect Safehold to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SAFE stock opened at $79.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $74.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.63. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.56 and a beta of -0.46. Safehold has a 1-year low of $38.85 and a 1-year high of $80.17.

Get Safehold alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Safehold’s payout ratio is presently 73.03%.

SAFE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Safehold in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Safehold from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Safehold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.83.

About Safehold

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Recommended Story: The role of implied volatility with call option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.