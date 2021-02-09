Safex Token (SFT) Price Tops $0.0085

Safex Token (CURRENCY:SFT) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 9th. One Safex Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0085 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Safex Token has a total market cap of $16.04 million and approximately $18,644.00 worth of Safex Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Safex Token has traded 17.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000616 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006118 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000037 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PengolinCoin (PGO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nibble (NBXC) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secure Cash (SCSX) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Equilibria (XEQ) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Safex Token Profile

SFT is a token. Its launch date was November 17th, 2017. Safex Token’s total supply is 1,885,974,016 tokens. The official message board for Safex Token is safe.exchange. The Reddit community for Safex Token is /r/safex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safex Token’s official website is safex.io. Safex Token’s official Twitter account is @SportsFix_io.

According to CryptoCompare, “SportsFix is a decentralized sports media ecosystem. Their vision is to redefine the sports content market by cutting out the middlemen and connecting rights holders directly to fans through the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the SportsFix ecosystem. SFT token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the SportsFix ecosystem. The token can be used to exchange value within the platform in several ways, Clubs distribute SFT to Fans to enter DS and reward fans when they engage in certain tasks that help grow digital stadium attendance, Sponsors reward fans with SFT to enter digital stadium after completing specific tasks, SportsFix allocates and gives tokens to Clubs to fund their Game Day Passes, also users can spend SFT for passes, and etc. “

Safex Token Token Trading

Safex Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safex Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safex Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safex Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

