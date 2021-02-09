Sage Rhino Capital LLC Raises Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,341 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 33.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $163,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Irving Tan sold 47,887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $2,015,563.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 371,384 shares of company stock valued at $15,429,225. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.43.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $48.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market cap of $206.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.51. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

