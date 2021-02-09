Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $476.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Saia stock opened at $198.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. Saia has a 1-year low of $61.46 and a 1-year high of $203.57.

Get Saia alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on SAIA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $69.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $155.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.21.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 3,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total transaction of $633,242.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,016,230.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.