Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.21 EPS

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ SAIA opened at $198.02 on Tuesday. Saia has a 1 year low of $61.46 and a 1 year high of $203.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $187.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $156.64. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SAIA. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Saia from $136.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Saia from $220.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Saia from $69.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Saia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.21.

In related news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 3,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.75, for a total transaction of $633,242.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,029 shares in the company, valued at $6,016,230.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

