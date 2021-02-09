Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) to Issue $0.29 Quarterly Dividend

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.29 per share by the bank on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of SAL opened at $38.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.03 million, a PE ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.81. Salisbury Bancorp has a one year low of $24.58 and a one year high of $45.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.87.

Get Salisbury Bancorp alerts:

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.27). Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 22.35%. Analysts anticipate that Salisbury Bancorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salisbury Bancorp news, EVP Steven M. Essex sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $52,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Salisbury Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th.

About Salisbury Bancorp

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, and auto and personal installment loans.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Salisbury Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salisbury Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.