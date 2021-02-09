SalmonSwap (SAL) Tops 1-Day Volume of $45.00

SalmonSwap (CURRENCY:SAL) traded up 18.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 9th. SalmonSwap has a total market cap of $120,254.04 and approximately $45.00 worth of SalmonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SalmonSwap has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar. One SalmonSwap token can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000262 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.29 or 0.00055148 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $487.46 or 0.01062929 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00006234 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,476.85 or 0.05400860 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.31 or 0.00046476 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00016836 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00020449 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.17 or 0.00030900 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00038706 BTC.

SalmonSwap Token Profile

SalmonSwap (CRYPTO:SAL) is a token. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. SalmonSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens. SalmonSwap’s official Twitter account is @SalariumPayroll. SalmonSwap’s official website is salmonswap.io.

Buying and Selling SalmonSwap

SalmonSwap can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SalmonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SalmonSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SalmonSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

