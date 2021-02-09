Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) Price Target Cut to C$11.50 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SSL. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$16.75 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TD Securities raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$14.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sandstorm Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.10.

Get Sandstorm Gold alerts:

Sandstorm Gold stock traded down C$0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting C$8.31. The stock had a trading volume of 166,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,688. Sandstorm Gold has a 52-week low of C$4.64 and a 52-week high of C$14.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a PE ratio of 177.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.48. The company has a current ratio of 16.99, a quick ratio of 16.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In other news, Director David Awram sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.73, for a total transaction of C$973,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,217,371.20. Also, Director Mary Lois Little sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.30, for a total value of C$186,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 301,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,800,490.40.

About Sandstorm Gold

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Sandstorm Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandstorm Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.