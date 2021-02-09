Sanofi (EPA:SAN) Given a €103.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a report released on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanofi presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €96.77 ($113.85).

Sanofi stock opened at €80.77 ($95.02) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €79.42 and its 200-day moving average price is €83.72. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a fifty-two week high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

