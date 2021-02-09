SAP (NYSE:SAP) Lifted to “Outperformer” at CIBC

CIBC upgraded shares of SAP (NYSE:SAP) to an outperformer rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have $43.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $38.00.

SAP has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of SAP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of SAP from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Pritchard Capital lowered shares of SAP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of SAP from $162.00 to $110.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of SAP from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $131.92.

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP opened at $131.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. SAP has a 1-year low of $90.89 and a 1-year high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.02). SAP had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $7.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SAP will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Security National Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SAP during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 1,708.3% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 217 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 340.5% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the last quarter.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

Featured Story: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.