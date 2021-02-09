Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (TSE:SAP) Price Target Raised to C$39.00

Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) (TSE:SAP) had its price objective increased by National Bank Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO)’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Shares of SAP opened at C$37.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$35.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$34.62. Saputo Inc. has a 52 week low of C$29.31 and a 52 week high of C$41.60. The firm has a market cap of C$15.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.37, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Saputo Inc. (SAP.TO) Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

