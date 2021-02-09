Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Price Target Increased to $41.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Saputo (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) had its price objective increased by BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

SAPIF has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Saputo from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC upgraded Saputo from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.25.

Get Saputo alerts:

OTCMKTS SAPIF opened at $29.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.56. Saputo has a fifty-two week low of $20.77 and a fifty-two week high of $31.15.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.