Saratoga Research & Investment Management Buys Shares of 4,213 iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Saratoga Research & Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,397,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,243,000 after purchasing an additional 254,107 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,355,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,840,000 after purchasing an additional 232,784 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,069,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,454,000 after purchasing an additional 40,289 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,589,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,598,000 after purchasing an additional 131,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,428,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,234,000 after purchasing an additional 465,674 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.84. The stock had a trading volume of 2,200,264 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.75 and a 200 day moving average of $108.80. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

